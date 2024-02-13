A WEATHER phenomenon known as ‘blood rain’ is coming to much of Spain this week.

Temperatures will remain relatively high but a new DANA – an area of high isolated pressure – will bring rainfall to western and central parts of the country on Thursday.

But the rain will be a bit different than usual in Andalucia, Extremedura and Galicia, as it is set to clash with African dust blowing in from the Sahara.

This will make the droplets red in colour, as they are carrying tiny particles of mud. They will leave a red stain on the surfaces they fall on, including cars.

This most rain will fall in Galicia, Extremadura and Andalucia – and will be accompanied by storms in the Gulf of Cadiz and the Gibraltar Strait.

While rain is predicted for Thursday, temperatures will remain around 20C in many parts of the country.

They will be locally strong and may spread to other areas, according to Meteored expert Jose Miguel Viñas.

There is no rain forecast after Thursday, with the mercury set to surpass 20C over the weekend and into next week.