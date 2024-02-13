FARMERS have entered their eighth day of protests across Spain by shutting down yet more major roads with their tractors.

In Andalucia, the A-4 near Ecija, Sevilla and the A-92 near Lachar, Granada, were completely blocked off this morning.

Further north in Catalunya, the tractors are blocking access to Mercabarna and the port of Tarragona, while planning to block the French border.

Catalan farmers, called to strike by the Unio de Pagesos, have also blocked roads in Girona and Barcelona.

There is also expected to be more disruption in Zaragoza and La Rioja.

Farmers are demanding fair competition when it comes to agriculture and livestock.

Specifically, they are not happy that they must follow strict EU regulations, while their rivals in the likes of Morocco do not.

It often means their competitors in non-EU countries can make more product – more cheaply – and flood the market in Spain, often with lower prices.

Farmers across the EU have been going on strike over the issue, including in France, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Italy and Poland.

They want conditions for the importing of food from non-EU countries to be tightened. They also want growers from outside the union to have to comply with EU rules if they want to sell there.

There is no set end date to the action in Spain, but a calendar detailing the protests organised by trade unions runs until at least February 23.

It does not include the dozens of separate protests organised by disgruntled farmers themselves via social media.

Below are they key dates of known planned protests this week:

Tuesday, February 13: Farmers in La Rioja and Zaragoza will take to the roads and there will be protests in the ports of Tarragona and Santander.

Wednesday, February 14: Protests will hit Toledo, Guadalajara, Jaen, Sevilla, Palencia, Soria and Santa Maria La Real de Nieva (Segovia).

Thursday, February 15: Protests will reach Castellon and Boceguillas (Segovia).

Friday, February 16: Union de Uniones trade union has called for protests in Segovia.