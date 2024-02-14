Penthouse

Bahia de Casares, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 320,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Bahia de Casares with pool garage - € 320,000

Fantastic Penthouse With Panoramic Sea Views For Sale In Casares!The apartment is located only at 5 minutes to the beach, adjacent to the popular Golf Club of Doña Julia; set in a very nice, well looked after community with mature gardens and communal swimming pools. The apartment has a very spacious and bright living room which leads towards a large sunny terrace with superb views the beach, It has been built at a high standard, it has marble floors, A/C hot and cold, gaswaterboiler, fully fitted kitchen withBosch appliances,…. The main bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom with jacuzzi… See full property details

