BENIDORM will get a new themed tourist resort in 2025 called ‘Magic Pirates Island’ which will include 270 cabins.

Work has started in the Marina d’Or tourist complex next to the city’s Terra Natura and Aqua Natura parks in a joint 50-50 venture between Grupo Fuertes and Magic Costa Blanca.

It will be their second collaboration in Benidorm on the site after their Magic Natura Resort opened in 2018 with 350 cabins.

The new resort will be built on land covering 32,000 m2 with the accommodation inspired by pirate legends.

The units will be part of a large themed complex aimed at families and equipped ‘with the latest leisure technology’ which the developers say will provide guests with the immersive experience of living on a pirate island.

Swimming pools, as well as fun and rest areas and new bars and restaurants are also promised, with the resort scheduled to open in the summer of 2025.

IMPRESSION OF ONE OF THE ‘WATER’ AREAS

Grupo Fuertes and Magic Costa Blanca described the project as ‘very positive news for the economy and tourism on the Costa Blanca’.

They’ve estimated that the resort will create over 200 jobs in Benidorm and that it will provide ‘added value and innovative experiences of leisure, fun and relaxation in the resort’.

Both companies have been talking with different UK tour companies to bring in more holidaymakers to the Marina d’Or area as part of their plans to turn the complex into an international benchmark for tourism.

Magic Costa Blanca already operates eight hotels in Benidorm.