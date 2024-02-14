A BRITISH expat has been left with thousands of euros worth of medical bills after being run off the road by a dangerous driver in Spain.

Robert Paterson, a father-of-three and keen scuba diver, has been in hospital since the near-fatal crash in Alicante in November last year.

Due to the extensive injuries, including multiple bleeds on the brain, hip and spinal fractures, he needs at least two more months of rehabilitation care – which costs around €6,500 per month.

Fellow Brits have now started a GoFundMe page to help the family, who have lived in Spain for 20 years, cover the costs.

Robert Paterson, a father-of-three and keen scuba diver, has been in hospital since the near-fatal crash in Alicante in November last year. (Credit: Facebook)

His friend David Jeffries wrote: “On November 22 2023, at approximately 7pm, Bert Paterson was involved in a near fatal car accident.

“Another driver was tailgating him and as Bert indicated to pull over, the other driver accelerated to undertake the car and in the process hit the back of the car sending it into an uncontrolled state when it wrapped around a very large lamp post bringing it down. His car was a Renault Megane.

“The other driver did not stop immediately but did eventually pull over further down the road. Two witnesses corroborated that this is what happened. The Guardia Civil took over the investigation as a suspected ‘Road Rage Incident’.

Robert’s car following the horror crash in November last year

“Bert was cut out of the car and as soon as he was stabilised, he was transported to Accident & Emergency at Elche General University Hospital. He suffered multiple facial fractures, 3 brain bleeds, a fractured hip, 2 spinal fractures and both lungs were bleeding. He was in ICU for 17 days and then transferred to a Neurosurgical ward.

“On January 23 2024 he was transferred to a Rehabilitation Centre called Casaverde in Mutxamel, Alicante. By the time he was transferred to Casaverde, Bert was not in a good state mentally. For 9 weeks he had been restrained in bed with virtually no physio or stimulation for his brain.”

David added: “He has lost 17kgs and to date the massive trauma to the brain still remains the biggest concern. His rehabilitation plan is intensive and Casaverde has an excellent reputation.

“Monday to Friday he has physiotherapy everyday to work on building up his muscle mass (he has muscle atrophy), he has neuropsychology sessions for his mental state, Occupational Therapy to help with regaining independence, Speech and Language therapy to help strengthen his throat and mouth muscles so that he can swallow comfortably and eventually be able to eat solid food again.

“The cost of the Rehabilitation is €6,500 a month. Bert’s own car insurance paid for the first 27 days but he needs a further 2 months treatment and we need urgent help to fund this.

“Prior to the accident, Bert was leading a full life. He is a loving Dad to 3 children, and Papa to 4 grandchildren and has been married to Lynn for 35 years. He is an extremely experienced scuba diver, an avid follower of Formula 1, a keen gardener and loves the Spanish way of life having lived here for nearly 20 years.”