CHECKING your loose change might just be to your advantage because its possible that you might have a commemorative euro coin that is worth lot more than its face value.

Commemorative €2 coins according to Spain’s Royal Mint are a ‘a product of recognised value’ that also ‘keeps a fragment of history and the most representative events captured in different pieces’.

As explained on the Royal Mint’s website: “The minting for collector’s coins is mainly made in precious metals (gold and silver), and is offered in top quality finishes or proof.”

“Proof mints are characterised by the contrast between matte images and the mirror background, with their quality achieved by a special treatment of the stamp.”

In addition, coins that are issued from small states such as Monaco and the Vatican or coins that mark a historical turning point are also highly valued, like the change from King Juan Carlos to King Felipe in Spain.

In 2007, Monaco produced a limited edition €2 coin with the profile of its former Princess, actress Grace Kelly, on one side.

It was issued to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Princess Grace’s death in a car accident in 1982.

Only 20,001 coins were made in total, 20,000 for distribution and one that was gifted to Grace’s son, Prince Albert II of Monaco.

It has the smallest circulation of any commemorative €2 coin produced between 2007 and 2014, and each coin was sold for €120 at the time.

It now has a value of at least €4,000!

The 2021 Lithuanian €2 coin is also ranked as one of the most expensive such coins ever.

Late last year it was being sold for around €3,000 due to the fact that the Bank of Lithuania said that out of the 500,000 coins issued, some 500 were minted with an error in the edge.

Another €2 entry comes from Monaco again, minted in 2016 for the 800th anniversary of the Fortress of Monaco- fetching prices of up to €1,500 because so few were produced.