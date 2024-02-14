A Torrevieja Carnival parade troupe has stirred up the ire of a Christian lawyers group who are planning legal action over underage ‘girls dressed in erotic lingerie’.

Comparsa Osadia took part in the grand parade on February 10 and won a fourth prize of €650 in the best costume section for adult troupes.

Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon, said the City Council will never get involved in vetting troupes as it would amount to censorship and would be ‘like going back to the days of the Spanish Inquisition’.

Adults- along with some children- were part of the Comparsa Osadia troupe on parade night, which had around 3,000 participants with thousands of people lining city streets to enjoy the entertainment.

YOUNGER PARTICIPANTS(You Tube)

The Osadia females wore stockings, garter belts, high heels, and other lingerie items, with a video of their offering subsequently posted on social media with critical references to the ‘sexualisation’ of children.

The Christian Lawyers organisation claims that a criminal offence took place and threatened to denounce carnival organisers and the people behind the troupe.

It also wants their €650 prize withdrawn.

The Christian Lawyers president, Poland Castellanos, said: “The fact that this deserved an award seems to us to be something reprehensible and that it also falls within the type of the crime of corruption of minors.”

“Therefore, we hope that justice will act and that the innocence of children will not be allowed to be destroyed and used in this way,” added Castellanos.

Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon, fired back by stating: “We are not going to bring in censorship and everybody can express themselves freely.”

EDUARDO DOLON

“Carnival is a party where everybody can be themselves and everything that is being interpreted over this is being taken out of context,” he added.

The Torrevieja Carnival Association issued a statement saying that it ‘supports all troupes and participants and that it will always defend freedom’.

There have also been reports of some child members of Comparsa Osadia and their parents receiving threats via social media.