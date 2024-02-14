THE bullet-ridden body of a Ukrainian man was found in a Villajoyosa community garage on Tuesday.

The victim, 33, had been shot at least five times with some reports suggesting he may have been hit as many as a dozen times.

A resident found the body on the ramp of the underground car park on Calle Marinada- an area full of tourist apartments.

CALLE MARINADA

He also spotted a car driving away that was subsequently found on fire some 20 kilometres down the coast at El Campello.

The shooting was apparently carried out on the second floor of the car park with the victim trying to flee before collapsing on the ramp.

The Guardia Civil are leading the investigation with one theory being that the murder was down to a settling of scores.

The urbanisation has five apartment blocks consisting of 40 homes with residents telling the Informacion newspaper that they did not know the victim.

One said: “There are few of us living here all year round with many of the properties being holiday homes.”

Others suggested that he did not live on the site but was spotted doing some work in recent days.

They also pointed out that many ‘foreigners’ lived in the development- mostly from East European countries like Russia and Ukraine.