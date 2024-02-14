THE farmer strikes in Spain entered their ninth day on Wednesday as tractors continue to block roads up and down the country.

The official protests are today being directed by the Asaja, COAG, UPA and Cooperatives Agroalimentarias trade unions, although workers across the country are also mounting their own action.

The farmers are protesting against EU regulations, which they claim makes them unable to compete with growers in countries outside of the Schengen, such as Morocco.

Todo el apoyo para los #agricultores que hoy se han manifestado en Valladolid capital y han pasado por nuestras oficinas.



? #Tractoradas pic.twitter.com/SPsP3PC12q — ACOR (@ACOR_COOP) February 14, 2024

In Andalucia, the Port of Motril (Granada) and areas in Jaen, Malaga and Sevilla are all being targeted with road blocks, particulary in the latter two.

There are currently more than 150 tractors wreaking havoc in Malaga, cutting off the A-7276 at the height of Cuevas del Becerro, and the nearby A-367 in both directions.

The A-92 by Antequera is also the scene of slow-moving tractors, in the direction of Cordoba, alongside the A-92 in Villanueva del Trabuco.

Other affected routes include: The A-45 in Hacienda San Benito, the A-384 in Almargen and the nearby MA-7404.

In Sevilla, the affected roads today are the A-49 between connecting the province to Huelva, and the AP-4 en route to Cadiz.

???? La frontera con Francia se encuentra bloqueada por una #tractorada de agricultores españoles.



? HONOR AL CAMPO ESPAÑOL pic.twitter.com/SxXQr62M8G — antiprogre.com (@antiprogrecom) February 14, 2024

In the north of the country, the border crossing with France remains completely backlogged today, with videos shared online showing miles of tailbacks.

Planned action is also taking place in Madrid, Palencia, Burgos, Toledo, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Caceres and Badajoz.

Anyone living in those areas should check traffic reports before making journeys in their cars.