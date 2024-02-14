THE Nomad restaurant in Marbella is today launching a special Valentine’s competition – with the lucky entrants winning a free meal for two worth up to €200.

The giveaway could not be easier to enter, just click on this link here and put it in your name and email address – and voila!

The competition is running from today and until Sunday, with the winner being announced on Monday.

Nomad is nestled in leafy Aloha, in Nueva Andalucia, and was opened in March last year.

It has undergone an impressive refurb thanks to the presitgious designers at Studio Hick.

This includes comfortable and spacious outdoor seating centred around a charming 250-year-old olive tree.

The concept of Nomad Restaurant ‘takes on the international nature of residents and visitors to Marbella.’

Delicious tartare at Nomad

Interior of Nomad, Marbella

Terrace of Nomad, Marbella

You can expect ‘a high-energy venue, with a unique wine list and a truly international menu’, its website says.

That includes Tel Aviv fish shawarma, New Zealand lamb chops and American rib-eye steak – among many more.

There are even great options for vegeterians and vegans, including the Nomad roasted cauliflower with pistachio dip.