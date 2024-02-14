LOCALS on the Costa del Sol are fed-up of seeing ‘historic’ shops and buildings converted into tourist flats or Airbnbs.

Fuming residents in Malaga city have taken to X to vent their anger over what has been dubbed their ‘new reality’.

In the past year, some 38 shops, bars or other commercial sites were granted permission to be turned into holiday rentals, official figures show.

It comes as millions of young Spaniards are increasingly unable to find affordable homes to rent in the big cities – let alone buy their own.

La nueva realidad de Málaga.

Fran Campos, a Malagueño who works for Radio Ser, uploaded a photo showing how a once popular noodles bar on Calle Santa Elena was now a bleak-looking tourist rental. He captioned the image: ‘Malaga’s new reality’.

He then shared further before-and-after pics of the city, showing how ‘iconic’ businesses were being wiped out.

He explains under one picture: “These were the headquarters of the Neighborhood Association, then an embroidery workshop and now some tourist apartments.”

Fran laments how a legendary dance clothing store, named Lola Denis, was also forced to pack up after 36 years as the building on Calle Mendez Nuñez is being converted into a hotel.

Another X user commented: “I’m from Malaga and I never visit the centre when I see my family because I do not recognise the place where I grew up, such a shame.”

Another local said: “My whole neighbourhood is the same, they grow like mushrooms… it’s destroying the neighbourhood.”

“In Cadiz it’s the same,” added another, “We need to fight back!”

One chimed in: “They are turning our cities into theme parks for tourists”, while another said, “On my street there are six or seven stores converted into tourist flats.”

The rise of Airbnbs and similar accommodations often cause rents and property prices to surge, as they reduce the available stock at a time of high demand.