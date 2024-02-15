3 bedroom Villa for sale in Alhaurin el Grande with pool - € 449,950

Villa Alhaurín el Grande, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 449,950

Welcome to your dream retreat – a spacious 2-storey detached villa, just a stone's throw away from the lush greens of Lauro Golf course. This exquisite property, adorned with a meticulously landscaped private garden and a sparkling pool, invites you to experience the epitome of luxurious living. As you approach, a charming, covered porch at the front of the house sets the tone for what lies within. Step through the inviting entrance hall on the ground floor, where you'll discover a modern kitchen, a cosy living room with a fireplace, two generously appointed bedrooms, a pristine… See full property details