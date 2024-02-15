ANDALUCIA reservoirs remain in a precarious position despite recent bouts of rain, figures published today reveal.

It comes as the southernmost region continues to suffer its worst drought in decades, and after the Junta announced a €217m plan to tackle the issue in January.

All of the eight provinces that make up Andalucia have reservoir levels below 50%, with some in a much more critical situation than others.

The most at risk province is Almeria, which on average, has a reservoir capacity of just 8.92%, according to figures from Hidrosur, available on the Junta de Andalucia website.

Malaga, meanwhile, is at just 15.96% capacity, while Cadiz is on 17.49%.

Granada has recuperated more water, with the reservoirs managed by Hidrosur currently at 40.53%. However the rest of the reservoirs in the province do not exceed an average of 22%.

Elsewhere, figures from the Spanish government show Jaen is at 24.12% capacity, Cordoba 20.35%, Sevilla 39.23% and Huelva 27.43%.

While so-called ‘blood rain’ is predicted to fall on Thursday, it is unlikely to significantly change the reservoir levels.

Additionally, the latest forecasts predict there will be no rainfall for at least the next nine days, with temperatures next week to once again surpass 20C.