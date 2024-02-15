A SOUVENIR shop in central Estepona is set to be demolished completely after the building suddenly collapsed on Wednesday.

The property, located on Avenida de España, caved in at 4.30pm after the building’s foundations were breached by external sewage treatment work.

The shop the morning after its sudden collapse

No injuries were reported.

An external company, European Technology, Construction and Construction (IOTE), had been subcontracted by Hidralia, Estepona’s water utilities company, to carry out repairs in the area.

Almost the entirety of Avenida de España is under repair as the municipality seeks to complete works before tourists return this summer.

The shop before it collapsed. Credit: Souvenirs Estepona

A deep trench could be seen in front of the souvenir shop, which is located in between Mister Noodles restaurant and a branch of the Santander bank chain.

According to officials, neither of the adjacent buildings are at risk, although residents living above Mister Noodles have nevertheless been evacuated.

Construction workers from IOTE told the Olive Press that the collapse was due to “human error”.

A large group of police, construction workers, journalists and onlookers were gathered opposite the building on Thursday morning.

The entire structure, or at least the side facing south, will have to be destroyed, added the workers.

The error may have been exacerbated by the building’s old age, surrounding soft earth, and recent heavy rains which have hit the Costa del Sol.

The owners of the store. Credit: Souvenirs Estepona

Souvenirs Estepona, a family-run local business, specialise in offering artisan decorative ceramics, according to their website.

The shop is located just 250 metres from La Casa de Mi Abuela, an Argentine steakhouse which burnt down just ten days ago after a gas explosion.

Additional reporting: Walter Finch