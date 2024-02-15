TWO people are in hospital following a boat explosion in Benalmadena port on Wednesday.

According to the town hall, a vessel erupted into flames in Puerto Marina at around 5.50pm yesterday.

The explosion occurred while one of the sons of the owner of the boat and a driver were cleaning the vessel.

The aftermath of the boat explosion in Benalmadena port (CREDIT: Benalmadena Ayuntamiento)

One of the two suffered burns on 25% of his body, while the other saw various injuries to his chest.

They are both recovering in the Regional Hospital of Malaga.

The ship was so badly damaged it ended up sinking in the port.

A routine investigation has been opened to establish the cause of the blast.