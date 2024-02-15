RYANAIR is launching five new routes from Malaga Airport this year, it has been announced.

The budget carrier said new destinations in Europe will be available from the end of March until October.

The new direct routes from the Costa del Sol include Bari, a seaside city on the south-eastern coast of Italy.

Bari is a growing resort in the region of Puglia, and was recently praised by Forbes for its ‘abundance’ of delicious seafood.

Bari, Italy

It is said to be described by locals as ‘the seaside version of Paris’.

There will also be direct flights to Bucharest and Prague, the capitals of Romania and Czechia respectively.

Travellers will also be able to take a direct flight to Lodz, in central Poland, and Ostrava, an industrial city in Czechia.

The Director of Marketing and Sales in Spain and Portugal, Elene Cabrera, told Diario Sur: “This high season we are focusing reinforcements on the Eastern markets that are experiencing significant growth, with notable increases in Poland and Bulgaria.”

She added that Malaga is among the three most important airports for Ryan air in Spain.

There are now 500 Ryanair staff working out of Malaga airport after the airline added three new planes to the travel hub.