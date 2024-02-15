AS winter nears its much-anticipated end, millions of parents across the UK will begin planning for their annual family summer holiday.

A new study by Which?, the consumer magazine, has revealed the most and least expensive weeks to jet away during the six-week summer break offered by most British schools.

The consumer watchdog’s research used data from over 2,000 Jet2 and 5,500 TUI all-inclusive week-long holidays to popular destinations across Europe and beyond.

The most expensive period to book a family break abroad is between July 27 and August 10, immediately after most state schools break up.

Meanwhile, the cheapest week to seek some summer sun is between August 24 and 31, shortly before kids return to their classrooms for the autumn term.

Over a third of Brits are expected to holiday abroad this summer. Credit: Cordon Press

The research shows that, on average, family holidays booked during the last week of the summer break are £123 cheaper per person than those during the first week.

In terms of destination, Spain, including the mainland, Balearic Islands and Canaries, ranks as the fourth cheapest destination to visit amongst places included in the study.

Seven-night all-inclusive holidays cost just over £1,100 per person between July 13 and August 31 on average.

Neighbouring Portugal is the most expensive destination, at a price of £1,344 per person, whilst Morocco is the cheapest with a holiday setting a family back £962 per person.

Malta and Bulgaria are cheaper than Spain, whilst Croatia, Italy, Turkey, Cyprus and Greece are all pricier.

AVERAGE COST OF A SEVEN-NIGHT ALL-INCLUSIVE PACKAGE HOLIDAY PER PERSON

By week

July 13 – July 20: £1,139

July 20 – July 27: £1,238

July 27 – August 3: £1,256

August 3 – August 10: £1,262

August 10 – August 17: £1,241

August 17 – August 24: £1,230

August 24 – August 31: £1,133

By destination

Morocco: £962

Malta: £1,080

Bulgaria: £1,087

Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Mallorca, Minorca): £1,127

Canary Islands: £1,141

Spain (mainland): £1,163

Croatia: £1,213

Italy: £1,223

Turkey: £1,228

Cyprus: £1,253

Greece: £1,258

Portugal: £1,344

