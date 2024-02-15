SUPERMARKETS continued their stranglehold on Spain’s grocery and fresh produce purchases in 2023, accounting for 74.9% of sales- up 1.3% on the previous year.

A study from analysis company Kantar shows that their combined share is 12.8% more than a decade ago, pushing out smaller retailers.

The biggest annual rises among the chains were for Mercadona(up 0.6%) and Lidl(up 0.5%) with both having a major programme of new store openings.

Mercadona easily dominates its rivals with 26.2% of supermarket sales, followed a long way behind by Carrefour on 9.9%.

Lidl is on 6.4%, Eroski(4.4%), Dia(4.1%), Consum(3.4%), Alcampo(3.1%) and Aldi(1.5%).

The Kantar survey highlights the growth of German discounters Lidl and Aldi who had over 14 million shoppers last year- 6% more than in 2020.

Their outlets rose from 947 to 1,105 last year, with Lidl’s own market share going from 4.9% to 6.4% over three years.

The study also shows ‘own label’ purchases have risen but as prices start to come down, consumers are slowly returning to previous brands.

Promotions also act as a good lure with 60% of consumers surveyed by Kantar saying they’d buy another brand if it is on sale, and some are even willing to go to a different supermarket if they hear about a particular offer.

