DESIGNER perfumes are alluring but expensive. Fortunately, supermarket chain Mercadona carries a line of budget perfumes, many of which imitate designer scents.

At least, this is what Spanish blogger and influencer Cristina Albert claims.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, the influencer reveals the Mercadona women’s perfumes whose scents closely resemble those of designer brands.

My Soul Enchanted, a €12 Mercadona perfume which allegedly smells like Yves Saint Laurent.

Each of the perfumes on Mercadona’s como tú line costs €7 for 100mL.

Como tu’s purple “Astucia” perfume contains hints of orange, lemon, and bergamot, according to the Mercadona website, and is said to smell a lot like Calvin Klein’s “Euphoria,” which retails online for about €45 for 100mL.

And the grey bottle Fantasia collection is suspiciously close in scent to the pricey Nina Ricci perfume, which comes in a luxe, tomato-shaped bottle and sells for €50 for 100mL, while the “Amor” collection in the red bottle closely resembles Carcharel’s “Amor Amor” perfume, 100mL of which costs about €46 online.

Mercadona’s Como Tu “Astucia” perfume costs €7 and contain hints of orange, jasmine and bergamot.

You can also find a 100mL bottle of Mercadona’s Enciende perfume for €7, which, according to Albert, is an imitation of Carolina Herrera’s €68 perfume.

Other perfumes on Albert’s list include Mercadona’s “My Soul Enchanted” line, which costs €12 for 100mL and smells like Yves Saint Laurent’s €96 Libre luxury perfume; and Vuela, which costs €3.80 at Mercadona and supposedly imitates Dolce and Gabbana’s “Light Blue” perfume for €60.

Mecadona’s 9.60 “Sport Water” line costs €3.90 and includes two perfumes with luxury equivalents: one that resembles Davidoff’s €23 “Cool Water,” and the “Sport Water Pure,” which smells like Moschino’s “Cheap and Chic,” a scent that costs around €37 for 100mL online.



Rounding out the influencer’s list of budget luxury perfumes is Mercadona’s “Deliplus Magic Chic,” retailing for €2.35 and closely resembling Britney Spears’ “Circus Fantasy,” which costs €21.50 online for 100mL; and Melodia, which costs €3.80 at Mercadona and is a near match with DKNY’s women’s perfume, ranging in price from €35 to about €47.

