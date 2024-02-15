DESIGNER perfumes are alluring but expensive. Fortunately, supermarket chain Mercadona carries a line of budget perfumes, many of which imitate designer scents.
At least, this is what Spanish blogger and influencer Cristina Albert claims.
In a video posted to her Instagram account, the influencer reveals the Mercadona women’s perfumes whose scents closely resemble those of designer brands.
Each of the perfumes on Mercadona’s como tú line costs €7 for 100mL.
Como tu’s purple “Astucia” perfume contains hints of orange, lemon, and bergamot, according to the Mercadona website, and is said to smell a lot like Calvin Klein’s “Euphoria,” which retails online for about €45 for 100mL.
And the grey bottle Fantasia collection is suspiciously close in scent to the pricey Nina Ricci perfume, which comes in a luxe, tomato-shaped bottle and sells for €50 for 100mL, while the “Amor” collection in the red bottle closely resembles Carcharel’s “Amor Amor” perfume, 100mL of which costs about €46 online.
You can also find a 100mL bottle of Mercadona’s Enciende perfume for €7, which, according to Albert, is an imitation of Carolina Herrera’s €68 perfume.
Other perfumes on Albert’s list include Mercadona’s “My Soul Enchanted” line, which costs €12 for 100mL and smells like Yves Saint Laurent’s €96 Libre luxury perfume; and Vuela, which costs €3.80 at Mercadona and supposedly imitates Dolce and Gabbana’s “Light Blue” perfume for €60.
Mecadona’s 9.60 “Sport Water” line costs €3.90 and includes two perfumes with luxury equivalents: one that resembles Davidoff’s €23 “Cool Water,” and the “Sport Water Pure,” which smells like Moschino’s “Cheap and Chic,” a scent that costs around €37 for 100mL online.
Rounding out the influencer’s list of budget luxury perfumes is Mercadona’s “Deliplus Magic Chic,” retailing for €2.35 and closely resembling Britney Spears’ “Circus Fantasy,” which costs €21.50 online for 100mL; and Melodia, which costs €3.80 at Mercadona and is a near match with DKNY’s women’s perfume, ranging in price from €35 to about €47.
