A MAN has been arrested at Punte Mayorga beach in San Roque(Cadiz province) after ramming a camouflaged Guardia Civil car after he was caught with a massive stash of contraband tobacco.

It’s the latest incident in the province in less than a week involving the Guardia and smugglers after the death of two officers last Friday off Barbate during a narco-boat chase, which saw their small craft hit.

PUNTE MAYORGA

Thursday’s car ramming happened after 6.00am when a Guardia patrol spotted bales of tobacco from a boat at the Puente Mayorga beach being loaded into a car.

When officers approached, the boat from which the cache was being produced fled, leaving only the car driver with his big stash of tobacco taking up nearly all of the space inside his vehicle.

He drove off and rammed a camouflaged Guardia car which tried to prevent him from escaping by blocking his exit.

With his Seat Leon car badly damaged, he tried to escape on foot and jumped into the water, where officers arrested him on charges of smuggling and attack as well as disobeying a police officer.

DAMAGED GUARDIA VEHICLE

A local Guardia officer told the El Mundo newspaper: “Tobacco smuggling is the training school for future drug dealers.”

He added that his stash came from Gibraltar and that ‘hundreds of boxes’ are smuggled in each night.

Secretary-general of the Guardia association Jucil, Ernesto Vilariño, said: “What happened this morning had fortunately no consequences for the officers, but once again shows once again how dangerous this work is, especially in the Campo de Gibraltar, and what pressures our colleagues are under in this area.”

