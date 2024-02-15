VALENCIA will be the first European city to utilise a phone app that helps people with reduced mobility locate car parking spaces.

The pilot project will be tested in five areas of Spain, with Valencia the first to benefit from the Google-backed Spot4Dis app.

It will display parking information as well as details about a selected area, incident reports, and voice commands to enhance the service provided to users.

Valencia mayor, Maria Jose Catala, said: “This is an unequivocal sign of making Valencia a more accessible city.”

“We are committed to technology and digital tools to improve the independence quality of life of people with reduced mobility, and to become an inclusive and accessible destination,” she added.

Catala signed an agreement on Wednesday with Carlos Castellano, president of the Association For People With Reduced Mobility(ASOpmr).

DEAL SIGNED

ASOpmr have promoted the Spot4Dis initiative with the charity getting €1.5 million of funding for the project from Google Spain.

The enhanced app is a development of the existing Park4Dis service and will utilise Google’s AI, Street View, and satellite image programmes.

The voice command feature will incorporate advanced functionality to help mobility-impaired users.

The app will cover areas right across Spain and Europe.