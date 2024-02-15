ASK any foreigner outside Spain what they most associate with the country, and they will no doubt cite sun, sea, sand, flamenco, sangria, paella and bulls.

So no wonder then that a video shared on social media this week very quickly went viral, given that it featured a bull tucking into a tasty meal of paella, straight out of the pan.

“When a guiri thinks about Spain this must be what they imagine!” read the caption that accompanied the video on Instagram, as shared by the hugely popular Postureo Español (Spanish posing) account.

The surreal scene is playing out at what looks to be a regular lunch among friends.

The camera pans to one of the attendees, who jokes: “We’ve got him here because we had signed him up to MasterChef!” in reference to the popular TV culinary competition.

“This isn’t very normal,” chimes in another.

While there was no explanation as to how or why the bull was eating the popular Valencian dish, there were plenty of responses to the odd scene on social media.

“This video is the most Spanish thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Any more Spanish and they’d put a flamenco dress on him,” joked another.

