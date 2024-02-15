THE Barbary macaque who ‘invaded’ Spain last week has been returned to his home on the iconic Rock of Gibraltar.

The male monkey, newly christened ‘Sir Kingsway’, went viral after spending a day in the Spanish town of La Linea de la Concepcion after crossing the border on Monday, February 5.

The animal successfully evaded capture for two days, roaming on the roofs of La Linea’s primary schools, before members from Gibraltar’s macaque management team were able to finally apprehend the primate.

Home sweet home! ???? Sir Kingsway, the macaque who went to La Linea, has been released back into the Upper Rock Nature Reserve after receiving medical treatment and being microchipped following his adventure. pic.twitter.com/gRDvQjV2a8 — GBC News (@GBCNewsroom) February 15, 2024

‘Sir Kingsway’ has now been reunited with his fellow mammals on the Rock after receiving medical treatment from vets.

He has also been microchipped following his cross-border escapade, as authorities hope to prevent a repeat of his Spanish adventure.

