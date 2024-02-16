3 bedroom Flat for sale in Palma de Mallorca with pool garage - € 470,000

Flat Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 470,000

Fantastic Penthouse in Son Moix Area, Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands. In Son Moix, we find this fantastic well-preserved penthouse with a pool and common areas, located in a residential and school-rich area with high demand in Palma. Son Moix is a residential neighborhood located in Palma, the capital of Mallorca, Spain. It is known for being a quiet and family-friendly area, ideal for those seeking a peaceful living environment. One of Son Moix's main advantages is its proximity to various schools, making it a very convenient location for families with school-age children, ensuring…