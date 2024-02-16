EVER fancied living like a king? Now’s your chance as an impressive 19th century castle has just gone up for sale in Spain.

The French chateau-style home, located in Girona, Catalunya, is an official Cultural Asset of National Interest and was built in 1894.

Available on Idealista, the sweeping €3.49m property boasts 19 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and naturally, a swimming pool.

Nestled in 15.5 acres of land and situated within the protected Guilleries natural park, it comes complete with picturesque mountain views and lush gardens.

Exterior view of the castle for sale (Credit: Idealista)

One of the 19 bedrooms inside the castle (Credit: Idealista)

The home itself measures 1,500m2 and was completely restored and renovated in 2018.

Would-be buyers could choose to live in the castle itself, as it can fully function as a home, boasting a living room and fireplace.

For the past six years it has also played host to weddings and exclusive events, making it a perfect business investment.

According to Idealista, the home has kept its original 19th century modernist style, having been designed by a ‘renowned Catalan architect’.