A HEALTH alert has been issued for a medicine used to treat people with diabetes.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) has called for the immediate withdrawal of a batch of Metformina VIR 850 mg.

The drug, taken as pills and sold in packs of 50, is prescribed to diabetes sufferers who are overweight because it controls blood glucose levels and can help with weight loss.

However a batch of packets were found to be ‘defective’, Aemps said, prompting the health ministry to remove the product from shelves.

Aemps insisted that the affected medication ‘does not pose a vital risk to patients’ and that their removal is more of a precautionary measure.

The affected batch is S003 of Metformina VIR 850 mg, with an expiration date of June 30, 2024.

The affected packets bear the registration number 72708 and the national code 681987.

They are manufactured by Industria Chemica y Farmacia VIR S.A., located in the Urtinsa II Industrial Park, in Alcorcon, Madrid.

All affected batches have been removed from pharmacies.

If you have an affected batch, take it to your nearest pharmacy for a replacement.