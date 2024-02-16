WATER pressure will be reduced in homes on the Costa del Sol next week and many could see their taps run dry, it has been announced.

Acosol, the water company which manages the municipalities in the region, said the measure will begin on Wednesday.

It blamed the ‘critical’ drought and lack of rainfall for the move.

The company said it will work with local operators to alleviate the pressure on the La Concepcion reservoir ‘as much as possible’.

The reservoir, located in Istan, supplies water to dozens of towns and cities, including Marbella, Benalmadena, Fuengirola, Mijas, Benahavis, Estepona, Casares and Manilva.

According to reports, this could be the first step in cutting off water supplies between midnight and 6am for six days per week.

Acosol said that from Wednesday, many homes may be without water during those hours.

It said in a statement: “During this time, it may happen that there are homes and commercial premises that do not have a water supply, mainly buildings that lack a cistern, but also those located in high areas and further away from the main network in each municipality.

“The restoration of supply will be carried out progressively starting at 6am.”

The plans are part of a bif to reduce the daily water consumption in Malaga province from 200 litres per person to 160.

The western Costa del Sol is facing “exceptional drought and serious shortages”, according to the Junta de Andalucia.

Acosol has asked residents to use as little water as possible, branding it ‘the most precious vital resource, which is finite and which we must preserve for as long as possible.’