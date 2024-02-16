THE much-loved founder of the Brexpats in Spain support group Anne Hernandez has died.

Tributes have poured in for the ‘tireless’ campaigner following her death from a short illness.

Brexpats International wrote in a statement: “It is with deepest sadness that I have to tell you that Anne Hernandez, our president, has passed away in hospital after a short illness.

“RIP. Anne, you will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathy goes to the family.

RIP: Anne Hernandez, founder of Brexpats in Spain support group, has died following a short illness

“We have as yet no details of funeral arrangements except I have been advised that it will be a private family one. I understand that a celebration of Anne’s life and work will be held at a later date and details will be promulgated when available.

“Brexpats in Spain will continue to provide our services as Anne would have wished.”

Anne worked tirelessly to help the hundreds of thousands of Brits whose lives were upended by the Brexit vote.

She worked closely with the Olive Press in recent years, and even wrote a column for the expat paper for a time.

Publisher Jon Clarke said today: “Anne was tireless in her work and a true inspiration to the expat community.

“We worked very hard together to campaign against Brexit from Spain, and I always admired her tenacity.

“Despite not getting the result either of us wanted, Anne dedicated years to helping Brits deal with the fallout.

“My condolonces to Anne’s friends and family.”