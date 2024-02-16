MOBILE phone owners in Spain have been warned of a new scam circulating the country.

According to the Spanish Consumer Association (AEC), SMS text messages are being sent to countless targets, pretending to be from the DGT traffic authority.

The message warns the victim that they have an ‘unpaid fine of €35, which will increase in 24 hours if we do not receive payment.’

READ MORE: More than 52% of people in Spain have been targeted by scammers via their phones in the past year

The SMS contains a link which then urges people to pay the amount – although once the scammers have your bank details, it is likely they will take as much as possible.

In a statement, the AEC on Thursday said it had received hundreds of queries about the text messages this week.

The consumer body said the DGT would never contact people by text to inform them of a fine.

They will always be sent via letters or a telephone call, and you will have to identify yourself with a digital certificate on the DGT’s portal before being able to pay it.

The AEC told people who receive such text messages to ‘use their common sense’ to avoid falling prey to scammers.