A SPANISH airport has taken the unfortunate prize of losing the most luggage across the entirety of Europe, according to a new study

New research by Reclamio, a company specialising in the management of air passenger complaints, ranks Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport as the worst culprit for losing passenger’s luggage.

Some 26.5% of all complaints received by the company in 2023 originated from the gateway to Spain’s capital, used by over 60 million passengers last year.

Spain’s second busiest airport, and Europe’s seventh, Barcelona-El Prat, was culpable for 13.2% of all claims handled by Reclamio.

Third place was Lisbon’s Humerto Delgado airport with 5.8% of registered claims, fourth was Paris Orly airport with 2.7% of complaints and fifth was Palma de Mallorca airport with 2.4% of all lost luggage.

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport is the worst culprit for losing baggage, according to Reclamio. Credit: Cordon Press

Whilst the data is skewed by Reclamio’s monopoly over passenger complaints on the Iberian peninsula, other studies support the idea that Spanish airports and airlines are particularly bad offenders.

Data released in 2022 saw Iberia, Ryanair and Vueling Airlines, companies that all operate in Spain, rank in the top five worst airlines for misplaced luggage on UK flights with a cumulative total of one in five lost items.

A 2019 study by price comparison site MoneySuperMarket also ranked Madrid-Bajaras airport as the worst offender in all of Europe for flights from the UK.

If your suitcase or bag is lost during a flight, you must submit a lost baggage claim with the airline you flew with before leaving the airport.

Thankfully, 97% of lost bags are returned to their owners within two days of being misplaced.

For any luggage lost completely, passengers are entitled to up to €1,500 of compensation under EU law.

READ MORE: