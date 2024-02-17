A GLOVO delivery driver who had his bike stolen on the job in Marbella has been left overwhelmed after being gifted a new bike by locals.

Jeison Guerrero, 22, was picking up an order from McDonald’s in San Pedro de Alcantara when a heartless thief snatched his bicycle, which was standing just metres away outside the restaurant.

The theft was witnessed by one of his colleagues, who said the assailant even fell over while absconding from the scene, reports Telecinco.

Jeison with his brand new bike (CREDIT: Instagram/Marbellasequeja)

Jeison, from Venezuela, was forced to walk to the delivery address in the rain in a bid to avoid being blackmarked by his bosses.

The young expat was devastated by the loss of his bike, which he bought with €450 that was lended to him by his brother-in-law.

The former farmer had to work months just to pay off the debt, and could not afford to buy a new one.

But after his story went viral, a family in the area got in touch and gifted him a brand new bicycle.

Local Sara Ramos wrote in a personal statement online that Jeison made an incredible impression on her and her son – the latter of whom was crying with emotion upon handing him his new bike.