3 bedroom Villa for sale in Los Alcazares with pool garage - € 519,000

Villa Los Alcázares, Murcia 3 beds 2 baths € 519,000

NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential is composed of 32 apartments and penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 9 exclusive villas combining modern design, quality and functionality. The unbeatable location offers amazing views to golf and the Mar Menor sea. Modern villas with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open plan kitchen and the lounge area, fitted wardrobes, terrace, private pool and parking space. An options private solarium and basement at an extra cost. Residential located in a frontline of the prestigious golf course "La Serena Golf". This golf course is well renowned for…