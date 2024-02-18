SALES of second-hand items via trading websites are continuing to rise in Spain as people look to save money and to pick up a bargain.

A study by Milanuncios has analysed the most popular products sold last year which saw 14.4 million online ads published with living room sofas coming in as the most sought-after item.

In second place- and for youngsters of all ages- a Sony Play Station continues to be very popular, with Milanuncios saying that models are available at ‘affordable’ prices and have the bonus of coming with games.

Unsurprisingly smartphones come in third and especially with Apple company items led by the iPhone having a large second-hand market.

Their good performance, ease of use, and durability have made them a consumer favourite and a lot cheaper than buying a brand new model.

Electric scooters and bicycles of all shapes and sizes are also on the ‘most wanted’ list and both have been rising in demand in recent years.

Besides the trusty sofa, another furniture item- cupboards- come in sixth on the Milanuncios list.

Finally at number seven is something of a surprise- airsoft weapons.

Airsoft is a leisure activity where replica firearms are used and there’s big demand from shotguns and pistols through to camouflage clothing.