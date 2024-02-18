TWO of Spain’s sporting heroes are set to clash next month in an exhibition tennis match exclusively streamed on Netflix.

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, will face Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year old World No.2 on the court on March 3 in Las Vegas.

The encounter will take place at 12.30pm local time (9.30pm in Spain) at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, with coverage available in both English and Spanish.

The event between the Spanish pair has been dubbed The Netflix Slam as two stars from different generations face off.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world”, said Nadal, 37.

“I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis”, the Mallorca-born lefty added.

“I’m honoured and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas”, said Alcaraz, a US Open and Wimbledon champion.

Tickets are available to attend the event, with prices starting at €80.