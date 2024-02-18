THIS quaint capital nestled in the heart of La Rioja, has been named Spain’s most underrated city by the British newspaper The Telegraph.

Logroño, known for its rich tapestry of vineyards and historic streets, is a hidden gem that is finally getting the recognition it deserves, far from the shadow of Spain’s more famous destinations, according to the broadsheet.

The Telegraph praises Logroño for its seamless blend of the old and the new, where mediaeval streets are lined with modern architecture, creating a cityscape that captivates visitors with its unexpected harmony.

This city, which thrives among cobbled lanes and verdant vineyards, offers a unique experience that goes beyond the conventional Spanish sun and beach holiday.

At the city’s core lies the Plaza del Mercado, pulsating with the energy of local life and the buzz of tourists. The square, dominated by the imposing Catedral de Santa María de la Redonda, serves as a gathering place where the essence of Logroño’s vibrant culture is on full display.

Cafes and wine bars abound, offering a taste of the city’s renowned hospitality and lively atmosphere.

Beyond the square, Logroño’s culinary scene is a hidden treasure, with The Telegraph highlighting the city’s gastronomic offerings.

Known far and wide for its exceptional wines, Logroño’s tapas bars and restaurants invite diners to explore the flavours of La Rioja, one shared plate at a time.

The city’s understated yet rich culinary tradition transforms dining into an art form, enhancing the visitor experience.

Venturing out from the dining tables, Logroño’s surrounding vineyards offer a journey through La Rioja’s esteemed wine heritage.

The city, according to The Telegraph, acts as the perfect ambassador for the region’s wine culture, with local wineries welcoming guests to savour the fruits of their labour.

These vineyards not only produce world-class wines but also encapsulate the essence of Logroño’s connection to the land.

As The Telegraph shines a spotlight on Logroño, it invites travellers to discover a city that embodies the spirit of La Rioja—a place where tradition and modernity coexist, where every street and sip tells the story of a region rich in history and flavour.

Logroño, with its newfound acclaim, stands ready to welcome those seeking to uncover one of Spain’s most enchanting secrets.

