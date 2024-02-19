5 bedroom Villa for sale in Muchamiel / Mutxamel with pool garage - € 715,000

Villa Muchamiel / Mutxamel, Alicante 5 beds 3 baths € 715,000

Located in the heart of Mutxamel, this exclusive property for sale is in a privileged area, surrounded by a wide range of cultural and sporting facilities with direct views of the golf course and the sea, as it is located on the front line of the golf course in Bonalba Its proximity to important health centres, shopping areas and universities makes it an ideal option for those looking for comfort and accessibility in their daily lives The tranquility of the surroundings, combined with the ease of access to essential services, offers a perfect balance for a full and active life. The impeccably… See full property details