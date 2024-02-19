THE body of an 80-year-old man was discovered on Monday floating in the waters off the Port of Alicante.

Sources from the Civil Guard told Spanish news agency Europa Press that the discovery was made after the alarm was raised via the 112 emergency number.

The man was a Spanish national. The Civil Guard will now begin an investigation into the incident.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that a dead body has been located in the Port of Alicante, which is located in the east of Spain on the Mediterranean coast.

On January 28, the Civil Guard was advised of another cadaver in the area near the area where a statue known as ‘the surfer’ is located.

According to a report in Spanish daily El Español, the victim in that instance showed no signs of violence and had also not arrived in Spain on a migrant vessel.

Read more: