A 14-YEAR old boy has died in Getafe after drinking a Red Bull laced with two grams of a psychostimulant drug known as ‘tusi’.

The youngster passed away on Friday, January 16, after consuming a can of the popular energy drink given to him by a group he had met on the social media network Instagram.

The boy, along with two friends, met a group of fellow youngsters near the Los Espardales metro station in Getafe late on Friday night.

It is alleged that the group spiked the can of Red Bull with ‘tusi’, a luxury drug also known as ‘pink cocaine’, without the teenage boy or his friends noticing.

Policia Nacional are treating the death of the boy as a murder. Credit: Cordon Press

The unknown group then fled via the subway, boasting on social media about their “feat” in a video that has since been deleted.

Minutes later, the teenager collapsed.

The 14-year old suffered a cardiac arrest with health workers unable to resuscitate him.

His parents have since filed an official complaint with the Policia Nacional, who are investigating the boy’s death as murder.

‘Tusi’ has a market value of over €100 per gram – the illegal substance is composed of a mix of cheaper drugs, such as ketamine and ecstasy.

READ MORE: