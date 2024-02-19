VOX politicians in Marbella have called on the local council to remove educational guides from their website aimed at helping the region’s young LGBT+ people.

In a proposal to Marbella City Council, Vox’s local branch, represented by councillor and spokesperson Eugenio Malto, claim that new documents available on the municipality’s website “promote gender ideology and LGBT thinking among children”.

Representatives from the far-right political party are lobbying for the new materials, three downloadable manuals called ‘training capsules’, to be removed from the website after they were recently added on February 12.

The three documents are called: ‘Embracing diversity as an educational opportunity’, ‘In my classroom there is sexual diversity’, and ‘How to prevent school failure due to sexual or gender identity’.

As of February 19, the manuals had been downloaded 247 times.

In a statement, Vox Marbella said: “We want to express our commitment to the protection of family values and the right of parents to educate their children according to their convictions”.

“We have taken the initiative to request the removal of these materials, which we consider to promote a particular ideology without due respect for the diversity of thought that characterises our society”.

“Far from fostering respect for all people, the material in question incites discord and attacks fundamental institutions such as the family, by promoting ideas that can be considered indoctrination”, continued the statement.

Molto claims that the documents use the “excuse” of “the supposed existence of bullying of LGBT+ children” in order to “attack a basic institution in our society such as the family”.

Vox’s motion is also supported by the Association of Christian Lawyers.

Marbella City Council’s website states that the “resources and tools for teachers” are aimed at “raising awareness and preventing and eradicating bullying due to homophobia, biphobia and transphobia”.

A 2016 study found that over half of LGBT+ students in schools had experienced bullying.

Vox, who won 14 seats in the 2022 Andalucia regional elections, have routinely been accused of homophobia by critics.

The party oppose same-sex marriage and poured praise on Viktor Orban’s government in Hungary after they passed anti-LGBT+ legislation.

Meanwhile, leader Santiago Abascal has claimed that the party cannot be homophobic as he himself has gay friends.

