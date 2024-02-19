A GUARDIA Civil officer has been arrested in Valencia after brutally beating up his wife who told him she wanted a separation.

The victim, 50, was hit on the head with a frying pan at their Benicalap home and then her husband tried to strangle her.

The Policia Nacional said the brutality of the assault was such that she begged him to kill her to put an end to her suffering.

The woman was treated at the scene for injuries to her head and face, as well as the upper part of her body.

She was taken to hospital where doctors said she had sustained several broken ribs.

The Guardia officer, 52, had been on sick leave for several months due to depression which meant he had no access to his gun.

The assault happened last Tuesday when the couple’s eldest daughter returned from college and found her mother with a bloodied face and barely able to move.

As she entered the home, her father coldly set to her: “Mum is waiting for you.”

The 23-year-old daughter called emergency services and the victim was barely able to speak to Policia Nacional officers due to the extent of her injuries.

She did say that her partner went into a rage after she told him that their marriage was over.

The man has no previous record of violence or ill-treatment.

Later in hospital she detailed the assault in the kitchen where he struck her on the head with a frying pan which caused a deep wound.

After an attempted strangulation, he punched and kicked her as she lay on the floor.