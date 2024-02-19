AN ARTIFICIAL inland beach lagoon conceived by US company Crystal Lagoons is to be set up in Sevilla.

It has created a process that allows crystalline lagoons of ‘unlimited size’ to be built and maintained at low cost anywhere in the world.

The company has already launched in Prague, Warsaw, Bucharest and Budapest, and its expansion will include new beaches in Rome, Milan, Toulouse plus two more Romanian cities.

No details have yet been revealed about the Sevilla site.

The firm says setting up a large crystal clear lagoon suitable for bathing and water sports, surrounded by white sand beaches, transforms areas into all-year ‘dynamic entertainment hubs’.

Complexes can be surrounded by residential areas, hotels, shops, restaurants as well as other high-end retail and entertainment outlets.

Crystal Lagoon has 71 projects operational worldwide and over 1,000 projects at different stages of development and negotiation in over 60 countries.

It’s beach lagoons have up to fewer 100 chemicals and just 2% of energy normally used by conventional large outdoor aquatic facilities.

The company has now gone into partnership with Romanian developer, Forty Management for its European expansion.

Forty CEO, Lucian Azoitei, said: “We are delighted that Crystal Lagoons, one of the world’s most innovative companies, us for their European plans.”

“We will bring beach life to the most amazing European cities and improve the quality of life through sustainable projects,” he added.

Crystal Lagoons global business manager, Jean Pierre Juanchich, said: “Our innovations make it possible to bring beach life sustainably anywhere in the world thanks to the crystalline lagoons.”