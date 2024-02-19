A YOUNG Russian pilot who defected to Ukraine has been named as the victim of a gangland-style assassination in Spain last week.

Maksim Kuzminov, 28, was sprayed with bullets in the underground car park of an apartment complex in Villajoyosa, Alicante.

According to the Kyiv Post, Kuzminov seized control of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter last August and brought it safely to an airbase in the Kharkiv region.

Maksim Kuzminov, 28, was sprayed with bullets in the underground car park of an apartment complex in Villajoyosa, Alicante.

“We can confirm his death,” a Ukrainian military spokesman told Kyiv Post, providing no additional details.

According to Russian media, Kuzminov was shot dead after receiving at least five bullets to his body.

His murder came just six months after he took part in a Ukrainian intelligence operation named ‘Titmouse’, which saw him bring the Mi-8 helicopter to awaiting Ukrainian officials.

Thanks to Kuzminov’s help, Ukraine also got its hands on valuable documents and secret technical equipment.

According to Kyiv Post, Kuzminov said his motive for helping Ukraine was his opposition to the Russian invasion, saying he didn’t want to be a part of it.

He was reportedly promised several guarantees for his defection, including security, new documents and monetary compensation.

According to previous reports, a resident found his body on the ramp of the underground car park on Calle Marinada – an area full of tourist apartments.

The witness also spotted a car driving away that was subsequently found on fire some 20km down the coast at El Campello.

The shooting was apparently carried out on the second floor of the car park with the victim trying to flee before collapsing on the ramp.