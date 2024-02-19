A POLISH fugitive has been arrested in Benidorm after fleeing his home country where he had been serving a seven year jail term.

The man, 34, had been convicted of fraud, kidnapping, hostage-taking, and armed robbery.

FUGITIVE ARREST(Policia Nacional image)

He committed the crimes in Wroclaw in 2016 and 2017, and escaped from Poland with nearly six years remaining of his sentence.

Polish authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant against him two years ago and the Policia Nacional were contacted after a tip-off that he was living somewhere on the Costa Blanca.

Officers found him at a Benidorm tourist apartment and he’s been transferred to the National Court in Madrid which will process his extradition.

In March 2017, the fugitive and another man rented a holiday home using bogus Italian identification papers as a front to sub-let the property.

A couple took up the let and when they arrived, they were bound and gagged by the duo, who threatened them with a gun and axe.

They demanded a €115,000 payment for their release and sexually assaulted the woman.

Since the couple didn’t have the money, they stole all their belongings and documents, as well as their car.

A year earlier, the fugitive conned a computer software company by getting its boss to pay for €307,000 of software that he never received.

