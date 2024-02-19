A POLISH fugitive has been arrested in Benidorm after fleeing his home country where he had been serving a seven year jail term.
The man, 34, had been convicted of fraud, kidnapping, hostage-taking, and armed robbery.
He committed the crimes in Wroclaw in 2016 and 2017, and escaped from Poland with nearly six years remaining of his sentence.
Polish authorities issued a European Arrest Warrant against him two years ago and the Policia Nacional were contacted after a tip-off that he was living somewhere on the Costa Blanca.
Officers found him at a Benidorm tourist apartment and he’s been transferred to the National Court in Madrid which will process his extradition.
In March 2017, the fugitive and another man rented a holiday home using bogus Italian identification papers as a front to sub-let the property.
A couple took up the let and when they arrived, they were bound and gagged by the duo, who threatened them with a gun and axe.
They demanded a €115,000 payment for their release and sexually assaulted the woman.
Since the couple didn’t have the money, they stole all their belongings and documents, as well as their car.
A year earlier, the fugitive conned a computer software company by getting its boss to pay for €307,000 of software that he never received.
