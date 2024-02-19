FIVE Valencia teenagers are being investigated for posting images of naked females created by Artificial Intelligence.

17 females had their photos manipulated by AI- 13 of the victims being underage.

Head teachers at two Valencia province schools alerted the Guardia Civil about what was going on.

GUARDIA INVESTIGATION

The five teenagers being probed got hold of the original photos from social media profiles of the victims.

The female subjects- without their knowledge- then had their images altered to strip them of their clothes with the teens then posting the doctored photos.

All five schoolchildren- of Spanish nationality- are being investigated for breaching personal privacy laws.

No further details about the investigation have been revealed by authorities.

The Guardia Civil case file has been handed over to the Valencia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office to determine what course of action they’ll take against the accused youngsters.