THREE golf courses on the Costa del Sol are being investigated for the misuse of water as the region suffers under a red level emergency for drought.

The golf courses, all located in Malaga, are being scrutinised by the province’s Environmental Prosecution Office after being accused of illegally capturing water.

Malaga is currently under a red level emergency for drought, which limits water consumption to 160 litres per inhabitant per day, reduces water pressure, and bans the use of water for activities such as cleaning cars, watering gardens, and filling private swimming pools.

Two of the unnamed courses are located in a Special Area of Conservation (ZEC) on the province’s western edge.

Fernando Benitez Perez-Farjado, environment delegate in Malaga’s Public Prosecution Office, has explained that further investigations into water flow are required before a report can be sent to court.

An 18-hole golf course can use between 200,000 and 400,000 litres of water per day.

Malaga’s reservoir levels are currently running at just 15.91%, with officials warning that reserves could dry up completely by October.

Junta president Juan Moreno has warned that the region will need 30 days of rainfall to prevent further restrictions this summer.

