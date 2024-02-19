A 14-YEAR old boy died in Spain last week after drinking a can of Red Bull spiked with over two grams of a lethal drug.

‘Tusi’, also known as ‘pink cocaine’, is a synthetic psychostimulant sold illegally in many countries around the world, including Spain where it is associated with the upper classes, elite parties, and luxury prostitution.

The narcotic is comprised of a mix of cheaper drugs, such as ketamine, ecstasy, and caffeine, which form the basis of the eye-catching pink powder.

Research conducted between 2019 and 2022 by Energy Control, an organisation that monitors the safety of drugs, showed that 44% of tested samples contained this tripartite of substances.

The use of tusi, also known as pink cocaine, has yet to become problematic in Spain. Credit: Policia Nacional

Pink dye was found in almost all of the samples and cocaine in just two.

A single gram of ‘tusi’ has a street value of €100.

The effects of recreational use remain poorly understood, although it is reported to have similarly powerful effects to ecstasy, for example elevating mood and initiating hallucinations.

