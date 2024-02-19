A 14-YEAR old boy died in Spain last week after drinking a can of Red Bull spiked with over two grams of a lethal drug.
‘Tusi’, also known as ‘pink cocaine’, is a synthetic psychostimulant sold illegally in many countries around the world, including Spain where it is associated with the upper classes, elite parties, and luxury prostitution.
The narcotic is comprised of a mix of cheaper drugs, such as ketamine, ecstasy, and caffeine, which form the basis of the eye-catching pink powder.
Research conducted between 2019 and 2022 by Energy Control, an organisation that monitors the safety of drugs, showed that 44% of tested samples contained this tripartite of substances.
Pink dye was found in almost all of the samples and cocaine in just two.
A single gram of ‘tusi’ has a street value of €100.
The effects of recreational use remain poorly understood, although it is reported to have similarly powerful effects to ecstasy, for example elevating mood and initiating hallucinations.
