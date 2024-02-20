6 bedroom Villa for sale in Tafira Alta - € 460,000

Villa Tafira Alta, Gran Canaria 6 beds 3 baths € 460,000

Spacious detached chalet with views in privileged location in Tafira Alta: In an exclusive suburb of Las Palmas and bordering the municipality of Santa Brígida, an enchanting property is for sale It is located in a privileged residential area of Tafira Alta which is characterised by its well-kept villas of different architectural styles, surrounded by idyllic gardens and embedded in an exotic natural landscape In the midst of this paradise is the imposing house, which looks like a small castle with its unique turret … The 2-storey detached house plus roof terrace is constructed in the… See full property details