ARACELI Hidalgo, the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Spain, has turned 100 years old.

The great-grandmother is celebrating her milestone birthday with family this Tuesday, January 20.

President Pedro Sanchez with Araceli Hidalgo (right), the first woman to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Spain. Credit: Cordon Press

Born in Granada a century ago, Araceli shot to fame after becoming the first person to be inoculated with Spain’s coronavirus jab in December 2020.

She currently lives in ‘Los Olmos’, a care home in Guadalajara.

In 2021, the mother-of-two was awarded the Gold Medal of Castilla-La Mancha from the region’s president, Emiliano Garcia-Page.

In a video published on X, Garcia-Page said that Araceli became a “symbol of hope in the face of Covid” and that he remembered her “cheerful attitude and willingness to receive the first Covid vaccine in Spain”.

Hoy es un día muy especial en el calendario. Araceli Hidalgo cumple, ni más ni menos, que 100 años. Recuerdo su actitud alegre y su buena disposición al recibir la primera vacuna contra el covid-19 en España. Ella se convirtió en un faro de esperanza. ¡Muchas felicidades! pic.twitter.com/zVbmS4WKHA — Emiliano García-Page (@garciapage) February 20, 2024

President Pedro Sanchez also congratulated Araceli with a tweet.

“She was the visible face of the vaccination campaign and commitment of Spanish society, and ended up becoming an example to the world. Happy birthday, Araceli!”, he said.

Hoy cumple 100 años Araceli, la primera persona en recibir la vacuna contra el Covid-19 en España.



Fue la cara visible de la campaña de vacunación y del compromiso de la sociedad española, y acabó convirtiéndose en un ejemplo ante el mundo.



¡Feliz cumpleaños, Araceli! pic.twitter.com/JgHNBk2Cwb — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 20, 2024

From December 27, 2020, the date of Araceli’s historic inoculation, over 105,872,140 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, with over 40.7 million Spaniards having been fully vaccinated.

