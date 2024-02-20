THE body of a newborn baby has been found inside a closet with the Guardia Civil arresting its 22-year-old mother for murder.

Reports suggested ‘signs of violence’ on the baby with indications of ‘strangulation and a blow to the head’.

The woman’s parents made the shocking discovery at their Palma de Gandia home in Valencia province.

PALMA DE GANDIA

The baby’s mother had hidden the pregnancy from her family, which led her to give birth at home sometime on Monday evening,

Complications from the birth, however, forced her to go to Gandia Hospital during the night, accompanied by her parents.

A Guardia Civil source said that the woman suffered a haemorrhage during the delivery with nobody assisting her.

GANDIA HOSPITAL

An autopsy will be carried out today to determine the cause of the baby’s death.

The child’s father received a call from Gandia Hospital and on hearing the news, had to be treated for shock.

Guardia Civil officers started appearing at the Palma de Gandia property on Calle Moi shortly after 4.00am.

A neighbour told the Las Provincias newspaper that he spotted a number of Guardia vehicles and that a hearse arrived at around 7.00am with more vehicles including an ambulance.

READ MORE: