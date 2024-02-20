TEMPERATURES are expected to drop significantly this week with Spain set to be hit by a cold weather front, high winds and rainfall.

The unseasonably warm weather, with temperatures exceeding 20C, is forecast to persist until Thursday before a ‘polar stream’ sweeps across the Iberian peninsula.

AEMET, Spain’s national meteorological service, expects maximum temperatures to fall significantly following “the arrival of polar air and the role of northwesterly winds, which will blow strongly over much of the country”.

#FelizMartes. Puedes ver el video con la predicción oficial de #AEMET para hoy (y los próximos días) en https://t.co/sJOx8u0V7l pic.twitter.com/m0Wohz1Igk — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 20, 2024

The mercury could fall by over 5C, with temperatures returning to normal seasonal averages after an unusually warm winter.

Snowfall and sub-zero temperatures are likely to hit areas of high altitude including the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountains.

According to projections, rainy storms will make landfall in the north of Spain, in particular Galicia, Cantabria and Castilla y Leon, although it will remain worryingly dry on the Mediterranean coasts, aggravating drought concerns.

